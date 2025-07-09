AFC Telford United discover fixtures for their return to National League North

After two seasons away, Kevin Wilkin’s side return to step 2 with a trip to Norfolk on Saturday, August 9, a week after the League One and Two seasons get under way. King’s Lynn finished in the play-off places last season.

Their first game back in Shropshire sees them take on Curzon Ashton, who finished just outside the play-off places last season, winning 22 of their 46 games, so it is a tough opening two fixtures for Wilkin and his players.

Their third game of the season sees them make the trip to Bedford Town, who beat them to the Southern Central Premier League title last season.

They play against Hereford in midweek in October, they make the trip to Edgar Street on Tuesday, October 21, and they play against reformed Macclesfield, who have been making their way through the leagues, on Saturday, November 8 - also away from Shropshire.

The festive fixtures see Bucks get a home clash against Chester on Boxing Day, before having a local derby at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday, December 30.

Both Chester and Harriers had good seasons last time out, they narrowly missed out on promotion after being beaten in the play-offs.

Unlike in the EFL, the Bucks will not play on New Year’s Day, so they will make the trip to Spennymoor Town on Saturday, January 3 for their first clash of 2026.

The home clash against Hereford is again in midweek, they come to Shropshire on Tuesday, February 10.

They have the reverse fixtures against Chester and Kidderminster over the Easter period.

They make the journey to Chester on Good Friday, before welcoming Kidderminster to the New Bucks Head on Easter Monday for the return fixture.

Their final game of the season sees Wilkin’s side make the journey to Southport to bring down the curtain on their National League North campaign - that is on Saturday, April 25.

Southport finished 18th in the 24-team league last season.