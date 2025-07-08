Wolves appoint two new first team coaches

The club have bolstered Pereira's staff by bringing in Bruno Moura and Filipe Almeida and the pair have already began working with the team since players began returning for pre-season testing on Monday.

The pair are both from Portugal and have worked with Pereira at previous clubs.

New Wolves first team coach Bruno Moura

Moura, aged 47, worked briefly with Pereira at Portuguese side Santa Clara in 2010 and then spent more time on his coaching staff at Shanghai SIPG, Fenerbahce and Corinthians bertween 2017 and 2022.

In 2024, Moura most recently worked for Latvian side Auda and he has now been reunited with Pereira at Wolves.