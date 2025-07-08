King is the queen of British crown green bowls

The 30-year-old from Telford – who bowls for Wrockwardine Wood – won the British Ladies Senior Merit crown with a string of super performances at Littleover BC in Derbyshire.

King, winner of the British Junior Merit in 2012 and the County Averages Classic in2017, thrived in a buzzing atmosphere on Saturday to take the title and book her place in the Ladies Champion of Champions at Owley Wood in September.

“Sally’s road to the title was anything but easy. In fact, every one of her matches from the opening round through to the final saw her paired with strong opposition – but the Shropshire star dug deep, delivering consistent and classy bowls to take home the crown,” said British association spokesman Steve Clamp.

“She began with a close encounter against Donna Aiello (Mid Warwickshire) 21-6 and followed this up with solid 21-12 win over Wales’ Sarah Lowndes before progressing past Yorkshire’s Megan Beresford 21-15 in the round of 16.

Champion presentation – British Ladies President Janice Wilson hands the trophy to Sally King watched by sponsors Pat and John Crowther

“The quarter-finals saw her paired with another Yorkshire player, Linda Drury, and again Sally held her nerve to clinch a 21-15 victory.

In the semi-finals she faced Susan Pugh from Dudley in a tense battle, just edging through 21-19.

"And in the final, against a brilliant Jodie Dickinson from South Yorkshire, Sally stayed composed in a high-quality match, eventually taking the win 21-18 to secure the title.

“Her grit, control and tactical nous throughout the day was a joy to watch, and there’s no doubt she’ll be a real threat at the Champion of Champions.”

Runner-up Dickinson accounted for another Shropshire Ladies qualifier in Sarah Weaver (Wem USC) 21-18 in the quarter-finals while North Shropshire’s Oliver Pass (District) won one game before bowing out and Cheryl Caswell (Bylet) was an unlucky 21-20 first round casualty.