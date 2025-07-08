'Intriguing plans' and 'big opportunities ahead' - West Brom pre-season prospects

New Albion head coach Ryan Mason is running the rule over the squad he inherited earlier this summer and that will include an opportunity to assess the club's young talent.

Promoting youngsters from within is as important to the Baggies as ever and there is an optimism Albion can build on recent successes.

Youngsters are set to have an opportunity to catch the eye in the games ahead - the Baggies face Dynamo Kyiv at their Austria camp on Friday before domestic games at Blackpool and Lincoln, as well as a Hawthorns clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Mason's troops have already completed one behind-closed-doors training ground fixture, against newly-promoted League One outfit Port Vale at the training ground in Walsall on Friday, a 2-0 win.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby was uninvolved as he serves a suspension for friendly fixtures after last summer's brawl against Real Mallorca in a behind-closed-doors game. Kyle Bartley was another notable absence. Josh Maja is completing his own fitness programme and Tom Fellows only returned after England under-21 duty that day.

One youngster, striker Eseosa Sule who recently signed a new deal, is reportedly set for a loan at Motherwell.

Several academy players were named in the squad. Here, we detail who is who in an important summer ahead.

Starters:

Harry Whitwell

A Baggies prospect who needs little introduction.

The 19-year-old midfielder, from Oxford, has been on the fringes of first-team contention for some time. A regular trainer under Carlos Corberan, he made his senior debut in the FA Cup in January 2024 and was handed a Championship cameo on the final day of last season.