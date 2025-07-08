Former Shrewsbury fan-favourite reunited with ex-promotion-winning Salop manager

Woods, who has made more than 450 senior appearances during his distinguished playing career, penned a two-year contract at Boundary Park.

The 31-year-old broke into the Shrews squad back in 2012 and he played a pivotal role in the 2014-15 season under Mellon.

Woods made 51 appearances that campaign as Town finished second in the fourth tier of English football and were promoted to League One behind first-placed Burton.

Woods moved on to Brentford in 2015 and has since played for Stoke, Millwall, Birmingham, Hull, Bristol Rovers and Exeter.

He joins back up with Mellon who had 125 games in charge of Salop, winning 53, drawing 25 and losing 47 before his departure in October 2016.