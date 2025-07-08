Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury surprising some ahead of potential tactical switch

Conceding goals was a big problem for us last year and we've addressed that by signing three centre-backs.

Michael Appleton has often gone with a back four and everyone expected that to continue but we know Micky Moore is a big fan of three at the back and we've recruited for that in the past.

Looking at the manager's comments, he is thinking about playing a back three, with a lot of teams opting for that in League Two.

You've got to concentrate on yourself. It can be quite tempting to match other teams up and trust you've got better players than them and I think Shrewsbury will be in that position next season on quite a few occasions.

It will allow us to be a little bit more solid, it will give us a bit more physicality with the team playing three centre-backs. We were really poor at set pieces last year, that's only going to be more important in League Two in both boxes.

We need to be better at winning the first contact when defending balls in the box as it gives you a much better chance at stopping goals going in and the three centre-back signings are all aggressive in that area.

At the other end too, it always helps when you score from a set piece and the three new lads will attack the ball well if we have good technicians to put the ball into good areas.