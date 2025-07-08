As reported by the Express & Star on Saturday - the Republic of Ireland international was all set to join the Brazilian side a year on from joining Albion on a permanent deal.

The Baggies winger was set to fly to Brazil this week to complete the deal - but on Sunday evening it emerged that the move was in doubt.

The deal subsequently fell through, with conflicting claims emerging in Brazil as to why the move was now not going ahead.

There were some claims from within Flamengo that a medical and Johnston's injury record were the reason. However, these claims were wide of the mark as Johnston had not flown to Brazil to complete a medical.

It has widely been reported that the backlash from Flamengo supporters regarding the transfer was the reason behind the deal falling through.

Now fresh reports in Brazil have revealed more details as to why the Brazilian giants have backed out of the move.

A Brazilian journalist has revealed the reasons following conversations with the club's technical director, Jose Boto, who was behind the originally interest in Johnston.

The technical director explained there are two reasons that Flamengo backed out of the deal. He states that there has been an emergence of a 'better option', alongside concerns over the limit of foreign players in the squad.

After the deal collapsed on Monday - Johnston has now flown out to Austria to join up with the Albion squad at their pre-season training camp.