Wolves defender backing team for 2025/26 improvement

The Ivorian made a tremendous impact on the team when he arrived from French side Reims in January and helped Wolves survive relegation.

He is now preparing for his first full campaign in gold and black and the 28-year-old has full faith in the squad's ability to do better in 2025/26.

"I think it will be good because it will be my first starting season with Wolverhampton, and I just want to continue what I do, to improve a lot, and for everyone on the team to be ready to have a good next season here," Agbadou said.

“I’m a guy who always has a dream and always looks far in my life because I think everything’s possible.

“With this quality that we have in our team, we can try to see up the table for next season. It’s not impossible because we proved that we have the quality to achieve that. I think we can do more and more and be better than last season.”

Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolves were crying out for defensive reinforcements when the transfer market reopened in the winter and Agbadou's impact made the biggest difference of any signing to the team.