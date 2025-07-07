As reported by the Express & Star on Saturday - Johnston was preparing to fly to Brazil to complete a £5m move to the club, just 12 months on from making a permanent switch to Albion.

However, on Sunday evening it emerged that talks had broken down.

A number of claims in the media in Brazil have claimed that the move has stalled due to Johnston failing a medical.

Those claims are wide of the mark, as Johnston did not leave the UK or undergo a medical. He was due to travel to Brazil this week.

However, there have been other claims that Flamengo have pulled out of the move due to a backclash from their supporters, after the news first emerged on Saturday.

In Brazil, the media have stated the move is completely off, however there is a belief that a deal could potentially be reignited.

Johnston, who joined Albion last summer after a blistering loan spell, is relaxed about the situation and was keen to discuss the move further with Flamengo.

However, due to the latest development, he will now fly to Austria to join Albion's pre-season training camp.