One of those was Serbian powerhouse midfielder Uros Racic, who arrived to some excitement after making a season long loan switch from Italian side Sassuolo.

After an making an initial impression on his debut - the loan move to The Hawthorns did not quite go as expected for both Albion and Racic.

He would go on to make 21 appearances for Albion in all competitions, 13 of them coming as starts but he failed to impress.

Disappointing displays led to many predicting he may leave in January - and so it proved as his parent club cancelled his loan and he immediately joined Portuguese side Braga, where he spent time earlier in his career.

And this is where Racic's campaign seemingly turned around - and his performances in Portugal looked unrecognisable from those he put in while in Albion colours.

Racic made a total of 14 appearances in the second half of the season, with eight of them coming from the start.

He was credited with tightening Braga's midfield, as they went on to have one of the best defensive records in the division in the latter weeks of the season.

He netted twice in one outing - with scored three goals in total during his loan spell.

His displays led to talk of his move being made permanent, with Racic having a year left on his contract in Italy.

It seems his displays in Portugal were enough to earn an international recall, as Racic featured in Serbia's win over Andorra in June.