Telford Tigers make move to swoop prospect from league rivals

Left-handed forward Shudra, 20, boasts National Ice Hockey League experience with the Steeldogs and Leeds Knights in recent years and joins up with Tom Watkins' ranks for 2025/26.

Head coach Watkins has had an eye on the prospect in recent seasons and jumped at the opportunity to acquire his services.

’Tate is a player that I have kept tabs on over the last few years," Watkins said. "We have enquired in the past about his availability so when I got a message, whilst on holiday recently, saying he was available there was nothing to deliberate about and I got straight in touch with him and came to an agreement the same day.

"He is young, but has been in the league two or three seasons now and is very motivated by the move and the chance to develop his game further in Telford.

"We feel he is a player with offensive upside and confident he is a player who will contribute positively to the team.

"He has good size, can protect the puck and is good in one on one situations but also has the ability to make heads up plays."

Shudra registered four goals and five assists in regular competition for Sheffield last term and also netted in his former side's play-off campaign.

The left-sider added: "It is a big step forward in my development. Tommy (Watkins) is a great coach who does everything for his teams’ success, and consistently develops strong young players."