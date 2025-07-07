Shrewsbury recruitment points towards a back three, agrees Michael Appleton
Head coach Michael Appleton admits Shrewsbury Town’s summer recruitment points towards the formation they will play in League Two this season.
The former Blackpool and Portsmouth boss has been known for being a 4-3-3 man throughout his coaching career.
But so far this summer, Salop have brought three vastly experienced centre-backs to the Croud Meadow in the form of Tom Anderson, Will Boyle and Sam Stubbs.
That has led to questions about whether they will play a back-three or a back-four in 2025-26.