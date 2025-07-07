Reported by the Express & Star on Saturday - Johnston is moving to the Brazilian side and flew to the country to finalise the deal over the weekend.

It comes just a year after Albion made Johnston's loan from Celtic permanent - with the winger making the move to The Hawthorns for £3m.

Now after just one permanent campaign at the club - Johnston became a shock target for the Brazilian side and the deal is due to go through in the coming days.

Since the news emerged, Albion fans have been debating whether it is the right move for the player and the club - while also questioning why the Brazilian side, who have just signed Jorghino from Arsenal, have targeted Johnston.

Rarely do top sides from South America sign players from England, let alone Irish players.

However, there is a simple explanation that is behind the shock move, according to reports.

Prior to the winger joining Albion on loan, he spent time at Portugal outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes, where he impressed.

At the club he played under Jose Boto, developing a good relationship, and this is where the link to Flamengo comes in.

Bota is now Flamengo's football director, and according to reports in Brazil, he has been decisive in firstly the interest and then the discussions between the two parties.

The signing comes as the Brazilian giants sit top of the table.