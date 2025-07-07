Raul Jimenez pays emotional tribute to former Wolves teammate Diogo Jota

Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva were tragically killed in a car accident close to the Portuguese border in northwestern Spain early Thursday morning.

Jimenez's 27th minute equaliser in the Concacaf Gold Cup final prompted the striker to dedicate the goal to his former teammate at Wolves.

Both players enjoyed a special partnership both on and off the pitch during their time at Molineux with Jimenez recreating Diogo's trademark FIFA gaming celebration alongside a special No 20 jersey with his name on.

The pair played 83 games together, directly combined for over 17 goals and helped Wolves gain European football.

Raul Jimenez pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Jota memorably performed the celebration following a dramatic 94th-minute winner for Liverpool against Spurs in 2023.

Wolves players past and present turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Diogo Jota over the weekend.

Tributes have been paid to Jota from across the sporting world, and on Saturday players from both Liverpool and Wolves paid their respects at the funeral at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme.

Wolves captain Nelson Semedo and Jose Sa were at the service, while Ruben Neves was one of those carrying Jota's coffin.

Jimenez drew Mexico on Sunday night after Chris Richards had fired the USA ahead after just four minutes.

Edson Alvarez proved the hero for 'El Tri' at NRG Stadium in Texas scoring the game-winner 13 minutes from time.