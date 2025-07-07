Mikey Johnston to join West Brom colleagues in Austria after bizarre Brazilian breakdown

Albion were set to bank £5million for the winger, who was poised to fly out to the Rio de Janeiro club for his medical and to complete the sensational switch.

But a response to the Republic of Ireland winger's arrival whipped up a response of frustration within sections of the club's giant domestic fanbase. There were suggestions in South America of a threat of violence towards club decision-makers at the Maracana for the proposed move.

The Baggies got wind the move had stalled late on Sunday and while a move is not seen as completely impossible, it is now viewed as highly unlikely given Flamengo's response.

Johnston, 26, will instead head to Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria and join up with his Baggies colleagues and new head coach Ryan Mason for the pre-season camp.

It was said the former Celtic winger, who has been a permanent Albion player for just one season, is relaxed about the situation but was keen to explore the opportunity.

Albion were in no rush to sell Johnston but his £5m departure was set to turn a notable profit on the £3m Albion spent 12 months earlier.

Such an injection would have boosted the club's profit and sustainability position.

Albion, meanwhile, are set to confirm the capture of Norwegian striker Aune Heggebo from SK Brann in a £4.7m switch.

The 23-year-old striker's move is unconnected to the collapsed Johnston deal. Heggebo, who is from Bergen, will exit his home city club after progressing through the youth set-up. It will be a record sale for Brann, who are second in the current Norway top flight and also finished as runners-up last term.

Aune Heggebo, whose signing is due to be confirmed by Albion, celebrates a goal for former club SK Brann against Tromso. Pic: Anders KjØlen/Bergensavisen (BA) newspaper

He made his first-team debut in 2018 but became a regular fixture in 2021.

He landed in Vienna on Sunday afternoon and completed a medical. He was pictured and videoed in club gear at the training base in the eastern region and an announcement is imminent.

The striker, who is nicknamed 'The Hulk' by fans in his homeland, has scored 50 goals in 145 first-team games for Brann and seven in 15 this season.

He is set to be confirmed as the Baggies' second new signing of the campaign after Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, who made the switch for an initial £1m.

Albion under-21s striker Eseosa Sule, 19, has completed a season-long loan back north of the border with Motherwell. He joined from Celtic in 2023.