Market Drayton Town hold on to the Jason Francis Trophy

The Meadow Men enjoyed a strong start at Greenfields, going 2-0 up in the first half through Reagan Wardle and Mitch Bradford, however the introduction of Joel Reece in the second half saw Drayton find the net twice shortly after the hour-mark.

Nick Woods headed home first for Drayton to halve the deficit, before Dan Holdcroft, assisted by Reece, squeezed the leveller in at the near post. Solid defending took the two sides to penalties, where the home side won 4-3.

Bridgnorth were in control at the break, with pressure at the top of the pitch and solid defending at the back helping the Midland League side to really threaten Town on the counter.

Wardle first threatened for Bridgnorth, having been found by Harvey Evans two minutes in and firing straight at the Drayton goalkeeper Matthew Holmes.

Connor Lawton threatened from right back as Drayton showed some promise, however, they fell behind at the 15-minute mark with Wardle rounding the charging Drayton keeper and passing into an empty net.

Bridgnorth kept the pressure up as their wing-backs charged up the pitch on the counter, while Mitch Evans and Wardle made deep runs in behind the defence and threatened a second goal.

It came just half an hour in, with another fast counter-attack from a Drayton corner saw Bradford one on one with the keeper before blasting the ball in at the near post.

The second half saw a change in fortunes for Drayton, as Bridgnorth reorganised into a back four following a head injury to Matty Gritton, and the introduction of Joel Reece caused chaos for the new backline.

Reece’s pace caused chaos for the Meadow Men’s defence, as his charge up the wing led to the corner which Nick Woods climbed high to head in at the back post.

The equaliser came two minutes later as Reece, again on the right, charged up to latch onto a through ball and crossed to Dan Holdcroft, who in his new central position squeezed the ball in at the near post.

Ruthless defending from both sides saw out the last 15 minutes of the game, before Bridgnorth missed their final two penalties in the shootout – allowing the North West Counties side to retain the title.