'I've been struggling with this...I'm really going to miss you mate' West Brom defender's heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota

Portuguese forward Jota and Phillips were long-term colleagues at Liverpool throughout the late attacker's five-year spell at Anfield.

Jota tragically died in the early hours of last Thursday morning in a car accident in Spain, alongside his younger brother Andre Silva. He was 28.

Defender Phillips, who moved to The Hawthorns this summer, has written a tribute from the Baggies' pre-season base in Austria to the 'magical footballer but most importantly a special human being'.

Phillips' post read: "I've got to be honest I've been struggling with this, as I'm worried I don't have the words.

"How do I even begin to do justice to someone who was loved by all of us, someone who lit up countless lives and meant so much to just as many?

Jota and Phillips were team-mates at Anfield for five years. Pic: Getty

"Jots, along with the rest of the world, I'm really going to miss you mate. It was a pleasure and an honour to share the dressing room with you and to be part of so many special moments and memories that we shared.

"You were always up for a laugh and a wind up. More than anything else, you always stayed true to yourself regardless of your success in life.

"The reality is that nothing was ever going to change you. You were too good, too grounded for that.

Phillips called Jota 'a top friend, magical footballer and special human being'. Pic: Getty

"A top friend, a magical footballer but most importantly a special human being.

"Rest in peace Diogo and Andre. Sending all my love and strength to your family."

Phillips made his Liverpool senior debut in 2020/21, the season in which he made most of appearances for the Reds, which was also Jota's debut campaign at the club having moved from Wolves.