'How many': West Brom summer transfer window signing prediction after 'lower turnover' comment
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox discuss West Brom's summer transfer window and give their predictions on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion have already made one move with Nat Phillips arriving from Liverpool.
Striker Aune Heggebo is also set to sign from Norwegian side Brann, with a deal expected to be completed in the coming days.
Jonny and Lewis discuss comments from Andrew Nestor last week regarding a lower turnover of players to last summer.
But they still believe there will be a significant number of arrivals through the door this summer.