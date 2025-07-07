Albion headed off to Austria over the weekend for their pre-season training camp - after taking part in their first warm up game on Friday.

Their behind closed doors clash saw them pick up a 2-0 victory over Port Vale - in a game that saw Mason put in a number of young talents.

Harry Whitwell was handed a start - while Welsh youth international Ollie Bostock rattled in the second for Albion.

As is the case every summer, the future of young stars is debated and Whitwell's quality was underlined by the fact he was thrown in for the final game of last season against Luton.