Comment: Shrewsbury making promising progress

In the early stages of the summer, it feels as though Shrews have turned over a new leaf ahead of a fresh start in League Two.

Of the five players they have signed so far this summer, there is very little to criticise them about - they have made some really smart acquisitions.

It is pleasing to see the club look at what went wrong and clearly try to address issues within the squad.

They had three different head coaches in 2024-25 and all of them were critical of the number of leaders within the group.