Granted, there were misses, bit there were certainly some big hits as Albion showing creativity in the transfer market, something they had lacked in the final years under the previous ownership.

It was refreshing to see when the likes of Torbjorn Heggem was bought last summer, followed then by Tammer Bany and Isaac Price in January.

Price was a different category because he was already on the radar in the UK due to his international exploits, but the other two were unknowns picked up through a re-built scouting network.

After relative success in the first two windows, the question was then whether Albion and sporting director Andrew Nestor could continue that into this summer transfer window.