Shropshire Star
West Brom's thorough and creative approach to transfer windows continues and is here to stay

West Brom's last summer transfer window and the first under Bilkul had success stories in it.

By Jonny Drury
Published
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Shilen Patel Owner and Chairman of West Bromwich Albion and Andrew Nestor Sporting & Technical Director of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 18, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Granted, there were misses, bit there were certainly some big hits as Albion showing creativity in the transfer market, something they had lacked in the final years under the previous ownership.

It was refreshing to see when the likes of Torbjorn Heggem was bought last summer, followed then by Tammer Bany and Isaac Price in January.

Price was a different category because he was already on the radar in the UK due to his international exploits, but the other two were unknowns picked up through a re-built scouting network.

After relative success in the first two windows, the question was then whether Albion and sporting director Andrew Nestor could continue that into this summer transfer window.

