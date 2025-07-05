West Brom winger Mikey Johnston closes in on sensational Brazil move

The Express & Star understands Flamengo, one of the biggest and most well-supported clubs in Brazil, have made a formal approach of around £5million.

Republic of Ireland international winger Johnston, 26, scored three goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies last term.

He delivered a further five assists.

It was an underwhelming campaign for the former Celtic academy product following a £3million permanent move to The Hawthorns last summer.