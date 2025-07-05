Reports emerged on Friday that Albion were in talks with the Norwegian outfit over a deal - with the player expected to undergo a medical at the club's pre-season training camp in Austria.

It is a significant outlay for Albion - but looks to be offset by a departure, with the Express & Star exclusively reporting that Mikey Johnston is set for a £5m switch to Flamengo.

Heggebo has netted 50 goals in 143 games for Brann, including seven in 13 this season, and it was expected Brann would field interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Now he is set for a move to the Championship - but what can Albion fans expect to see from him.