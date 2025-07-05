Steve Bull: Big-hearted Diogo Jota has left us all too soon

It's a very, very sad day and a sad, sad loss and I know everyone connected with Wolverhampton Wanderers will feel the same.

He was a lovely lad. He was very softly spoken and he never raised his voice. Very polite and a proper gentleman.

Jota was also a fantastic player and, rightly so, was well regarded at our club. He was absolutely unbelievable.

I was just about to go on the golf course when I heard the news and my heart sank.

I felt so sorry for his kids and his wife and everybody who knew him, it knocked the stuffing out of me.

The circumstances of his passing are so scary. I have it tattooed on me, and I always tell people, that you must live every day as though it's your last.

Make sure to enjoy life and cherish the people around you because, unfortunately, these sad things do happen.

It was a tragic incident and we're all behind the family.

It's incredibly sad for the footballing community but we also need to celebrate his life and his brother Andre.

I was very fortunate to meet him a couple of times and do a few events with him. He was a brilliant person, he wouldn't say no to anyone and gave people his time.

It's a really sad loss for football, both for the person he was as well as the player, he was incredible.

He was smaller than other players and a lot of his team-mates, but he had a massive heart. He was so tenacious - nobody could knock him off the ball and he gave his all.

Promotion, two seventh placed finishes and an amazing Europa League campaign came under Nuno in that team and Jota was a huge part of it.

His team-mates from that special era will all be hurting so much.

But we must remember the good things he gave to us as a player and a person. No-one wants to lose your best players but we were all happy for the success he had at Liverpool.

Lots of players have left Wolves and done well but Jota is right up there.

Liverpool are one of the best teams in the country and he exceeded a lot of expectations by winning plenty of trophies.

The outpouring of emotions from Wolves and Liverpool fans says everything you need to know about Jota.

We often speak about the negatives in football but there are plenty of good things too and Diogo Jota is one of them.

The footballing world is gutted and heartbroken. He was a lovely man, very gentle, and a fantastic footballer.

It's important to celebrate who he was and at a family meal on Thursday night the first thing we did was raise a glass to a top man.

Even writing this column now I have a tear in my eye - we've lost a young man far too soon.