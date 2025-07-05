Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton outlines striker number prediction

Michael Appleton does not "envisage" Shrewsbury Town having more than four strikers at the club by the time the transfer window ends.

By Ollie Westbury
John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2

Salop are busy preparing their squad for the upcoming League Two season. Between Appleton and the club’s director of football Micky Moore, they have added five players already. 

So far, three central defenders in Tom Anderson, Will Boyle and Sam Stubbs have arrived, while they have added Sam Clucas in midfield and the versatile wing-back Tom Sang from Port Vale. 

But Shrews are yet to do any business at the front end of the pitch. 

