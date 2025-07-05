Several Wolves players set to miss the start of pre-season

The squad will report back to Compton Park on Monday as Vitor Pereira begins his first full season as head coach.

However Wolves will be without several players following summer endeavours with their respective countries.

Jose Sa, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Pedro Lima, Hwang Hee-Chan and Jorgen Strand Larsen are all expected to miss the start of next week.

Instead, the players will link up with the rest of the squad in Portugal as they fly out to begin the first of two warm weather camps.

Wolves will play two behind-closed-doors friendlies during their time in Portugal.

Two players that will miss the Algarve training camp entirely are Hugo Bueno and Rodrigo Gomes.

Both players were involved in the recent Euro U21 Championships for Spain and Portugal respectively.