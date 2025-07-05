A string of potential future Albion stars landed new deals this week - with some having already made a first team bow.

Others have been in and around the first team set up over the last year - while others have spent time out on loan in the non-league system.

One of those is midfielder Souleyman Mandey, who was one of three Albion youngsters to land two year deals, keeping them at the club until summer 2027.

Mandey is yet to make his first team debut, but the 19-year-old is highly rated within the Albion set up.

Unlike some other Albion players who have risen through the youth ranks from a young age, Mendey has taken a different path and only arrived at the club in September 2023.

The Austrian youth international, capped at under 17 level for his country, has had a varied start to his career.

He began in his native country with KSV Siemens, before a number of different spells around Austria.

He moved to the UK, spending time with the Pulse Academy, which offers full time football and education to youngsters.

From there, he was picked up by Scottish Premier League giants Rangers, then after moving on he was picked up by Albion and went straight into the under 21 set up.

And the powerful midfielder, who can play defensively or in an attacking role made an instant impression on the now departed Albion under 21 boss Richard Beale, who picked out instant qualities within Mandey.

Back in 2023, he said: "He's fearless. He's come in and plays with natural enthusiasm - and that is a key ingredient for me in any young player.

"All the best ones I've been fortunate to work with have exuded natural enthusiasm and that is something that Souleyman has in abundance.

"You need a little bit more than that as well to make it and we're working hard with him to chip away at the areas he needs working, but natural enthusiasm will always give you a chance of having a career and impressing people and people wanting you in their team."

Just a year after arriving at the club, he was sent out on a 28 day work experienced loan to Stourbridge, and showed his goalscoring ability by netting five goals and picking up two assists.

Then on his return to Albion last season, he cemented his place as a key figure in the under 21 side, making 15 appearances for the PL2 team, also helping them to reach the PL Cup quarter finals.