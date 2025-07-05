Here are five players who'll be looking to impress Michael Appleton ahead of the new season.

Max Mata

Shrewsbury Town striker Max Mata spent last season on loan at Auckland in the A-League. (AMA)

Shrewsbury assistant Richard O'Donnell recently stated that Mata will have a 'clean slate' when he reports for the first day of pre-season.

The New Zealand international, who first arrived from Sligo Rovers in the summer of 2023, netted just once in 26 matches during his debut season.

Mata was later loaned to his former club Sligo and spent the past season back in his homeland with Auckland in the A-League, after he was deemed surplus to requirements by former boss Paul Hurst.

The 24-year-old scored twice and set-up three more in 19 appearances for Auckland, but saw his season curtailed by a hamstring injury.

Upon his return to Shropshire, Mata has been handed a huge lifeline to revive his Shrews career.

Callum Stewart