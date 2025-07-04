Wolves boss pays tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death

The footballing world was plunged into shock and sorrow on Thursday with the news of Jota's death, alongside his brother Andre Silva, in a car accident in northern Spain.

Tributes have been pouring in for the brothers from all corners of the game and none more so than at Wolves and Jota's current side at the time of his death, Liverpool.

Pereira and Jota are both from different areas on the outskirts of Porto and although they did not work together in senior football, the Wolves head coach paid an emotional tribute to his countryman.

"It's hard to believe," Pereira said with a post on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of Jota.

"Someone left who touched a lot of people, on and off the field.

"It's impossible to be indifferent to the legacy he left and the way he lived the game with so much passion.

"My thoughts are with the family and all who are feeling this immense pain. RIP Diogo and Andre."

The bodies of Jota and Silva will be laid to rest in Portugal this morning, just two weeks after Jota married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children.

Jota's team-mates at Wolves and Liverpool have also paid tribute to the much-loved footballer, while flowers have been laid outside Molineux and Anfield.

Liverpool have already announced that Jota's number 20 shirt will be 'rightly immortalised'.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and Matt Wild, director of football operations and administration, both paid emotional tributes to their former player.

It is understood Wolves are taking their time regarding further tributes to Jota as they aim to do it justice based on his important role in the club's history.