Nat Phillips became Albion's first signing of the window last month - when he arrived from Liverpool for a £1m fee, rising to £3m.

And now it has emerged that Albion have agreed a fee of around £4.7m to bring in striker Aune Heggebo from Norwegian side Brann.

The striker has been prolific in the Norwegian top division so far this season - with seven goals in 13 games as Brann sit second in the table.

Overall, since joining the side back in 2018 games, he has bagged a total of 50 goals in 143 games for the club in all competitions.

According to reports, Albion have agreed a fee for the forward with Brann, and a deal is expected to be completed.

It comes after Albion spent money on a number of players last summer and in January, with the likes of Mikey Johnston, Tammer Bany, Isaac Price and Torbjorn Heggem all arriving for fees.

And it will be the biggest transfer fee Albion have paid out since Daryl Dike arrived in January 2022 for £7m.