Nat Phillips became Albion's first signing of the window last month - when he arrived from Liverpool for a £1m fee, rising to £3m.

And now it has emerged that Albion are in talks around a £4.7m to bring in striker Aune Heggebo from Norwegian side Brann.

The striker has been prolific in the Norwegian top division so far this season - with seven goals in 13 games as Brann sit second in the table.

Overall, since joining the side back in 2018 games, he has bagged a total of 50 goals in 143 games for the club in all competitions.

Albion have been in talks with Brann over the deal for £4.7m, with the forward set to be left out of their squad for their league fixture against HamKam on Saturday.

It is understood he is travelling to Albion tomorrow to finalise the move.

It comes after Albion spent money on a number of players last summer and in January, with the likes of Mikey Johnston, Tammer Bany, Isaac Price and Torbjorn Heggem all arriving for fees.

And it will be the biggest transfer fee Albion have paid out since Daryl Dike arrived in January 2022 for £7m.