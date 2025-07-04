Shrewsbury will kick off their campaign at home to Bromley - before their opening away trip sees them make the journey north to visit Tranmere Rovers.

That clash on August 9 was due to take place at 3pm - but has now been brought forward to 12.30pm to be shown on Sky Sports+.

Then Salop's first ever clash with Harrogate Town which is due to take place on September 20 - has also been brought forward to 12.30pm for TV coverage.

They will be the only changes in the Salop fixture schedule until the end of September.

All changes from October to January 10 will be confirmed before the campaign gets underway on August 2.