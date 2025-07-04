Scott to captain Shropshire XI against County League side

Wellington Cricket Club will host the fixture which starts at 11am, with free entry for spectators.

Top order batter Scott, who has impressed for Shropshire in the NCCA Twenty20 Cup this season, leads a side which includes five other players who have played for the county’s first team this year.

Lewis Evans, Ben Roberts and Ben Lees - who will play as a batter with Shrewsbury’s Dan Walker wicketkeeper - have all been regulars in the Shropshire side impressively through to the NCCA Trophy final against Dorset on July 13, while Luke Thornton and George McCormick have played in this season’s T20 Cup.

They are joined in Sunday's team by a number of players from Shropshire’s Academy side, as well as Australian all-rounder Zane Beattie, who captains Shrewsbury’s second team in the first division of the Shropshire League.

Ed Ashlin, Shropshire’s first-team coach, said: “The team has got a good mix, a nice balance. There’s some lads who are in the first team squad with Ben Lees, Ben Roberts, who is coming back from injury, and Lewis Evans playing.

“Seb Scott has done really well in the T20 matches so this is another good opportunity for him. Seb captained the Shropshire Academy side against North Wales earlier this season and will be captain again for this game.

“There’s a few younger players involved too, while as there’s no regulations for this game, each side will have an overseas player. We have picked Zane as we had to make sure the team is balanced.

“The league have selected a strong side again, including some cricketers who are within our pathway system.

“There will be two teams of cricketers that are quality players, so hopefully it will be a good day’s cricket, and we are grateful to Wellington for hosting the game."

Shropshire have named 12 players, with a nominated non-batter, for Sunday’s match.

Shropshire: Seb Scott (Shrewsbury, captain), Tom Griffiths (Sentinel), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Luke Thornton (Allscott Heath), Zane Beattie (Shrewsbury), Morgan Ward (Wellington), Dan Walker (Shrewsbury), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Ollie Smith (Wellington), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall), Ed Prideaux (Shrewsbury).

Shropshire County Cricket League: Jacob Binnersley (Sentinel), Alex Heath (Whitchurch), Hugh Morris (Wellington), Tom Whitney (Quatt), Dan Handley (Quatt), Deon Patel (Ludlow), Sunny Singh (St George’s), Jason Oakes (Ludlow, captain), Iftikhar Khan (Whitchurch), Sam Peate (Wem), Ralph Davies (Wem).

