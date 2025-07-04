Michael Appleton backs Shrewsbury attacking pair to deliver next season

Marquis finished as the Shrews' leading scorer with 12 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign, while Lloyd weighed in with five in League One.

33-year-old Marquis hit 26 goals in 45 matches for promotion-winning Doncaster Rovers during his previous campaign in League Two in 2018-19.

Lloyd has also had spells in the fourth-tier with Port Vale, Grimsby Town and Cheltenham Town - winning the league title with the latter in 2021.