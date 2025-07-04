Albion discovered their fixtures for the 25/26 Championship last week - with the opening day seeing them start the campaign at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Now four of the early season fixtures have been tweaked for Sky Sports TV coverage.

The first change sees Albion's trip to newly promoted Wrexham on Saturday August 16 moved from a 3pm kick off to a midday 12.30pm kick off time.

The trip to Stoke City on Saturday August 30 will also be moved to the live Sky Sports midday slot.

The big change that will hit Baggies fans is their trip to Middlesbrough, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday September 20.

That has been brought forward to a Friday evening with an 8pm kick off.

And the fourth change comes in the form of a home clash, with Leicester City now visiting The Hawthorns on Friday September 26 at 8pm.