Diogo Jota: A Wolves legacy to be remembered

That goal secured Wolves' first FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in more than 20 years and it was Jota in a nutshell - powerful, committed, tenacious and with an eye for goal.

In his three years in gold and black, Jota became a fan favourite - and not only for his goal against United, but for everything he brought to the club as part of the Nuno Espirito Santo team that returned this great club to the big time.

That is why Jota's sudden passing cuts so deep for so many.

The 28-year-old died in the early hours of Thursday morning, alongside his brother and fellow footballer Andre Silva, after the Lamborghini they were driving suffered a tyre blow out as they were overtaking.

The car caught fire and two young lives were tragically taken far too soon.

The footballing world is in mourning and the significance of Jota's impact on the clubs he played for is immeasurable.

The Portugal Football Federation, Liverpool, Wolves and Porto have all paid tribute to a player that had it all and they are joined by thousands more.

Jota was part of the Wolves revolution that cruised to the Championship title in 2017/18 while on loan from Atletico Madrid, before making a permanent switch for around £13million.

He helped Wolves to two seventh-placed finishes, a Europa League quarter-final and that magic FA Cup run before leaving in September 2020 for Liverpool in a deal worth up to £45million after just over three years at the club.

After 131 appearances, 44 goals and 19 assists - including three impressive hat-tricks - Jota left his mark on Wolves.

He helped bring this club back to where it belongs and in leaving, was able to realise dreams of his own.

On Merseyside he snapped up a Premier League title, FA Cup trophy and two EFL Cup wins.

For his country he scored 14 goals in 49 appearances and helped Portugal to two Nations League titles.

Off the pitch, those that knew him during his time at Wolves describe him as an incredibly gifted and driven footballer, but a laid back and polite person.

He was the ultimate professional who lived life properly, all feeding towards his success with the ball at his feet.

He was grounded, level-headed and had time for everyone. Not only a top player, but a top person.

But in tragedies like his, football pales into insignificance.

Jota only married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso 11 days before his death and he leaves behind three small children.

Via a social media post, he described his wedding day as “a day we will never forget” - life can be so cruel.

But in death it is essential to celebrate life and Jota got the most out of his, albeit short, time with us.

He grew up in Gondomar, near the Portuguese city of Porto and had to fight for every opportunity he had in football.

His parents Joaquim and Isabel paid for him to play at Gondomar until the age of 16 and he eventually became a professional at Pacos de Ferreira in 2013.

An incredible move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid materialised in 2016, but he never played for them before returning to his homeland on loan at Porto.

He managed nine goals and seven assists in 38 games before Wolves came calling. That first season saw him net 18 goals in 46 matches in all competitions to earn Wolves a spot in the Premier League.

His dream of playing in the English top flight was realised as he signed permanently with Wolves and he reached double figures again in the following season.

A remarkable Europa League campaign followed - which included hat-tricks against Besiktas and Espanyol - and Jota was a key part of Wolves' most successful period in decades and one of the most talented players to play at Molineux in some time.

Jota even scored on his debut for Liverpool and his ability to be dangerous with either foot and play across the front line made him a vital member of an impressive Reds squad.

Injuries may have impacted his career, too, but his burning desire to succeed saw him play at the very highest level and he had so much more to give.

Speaking in 2022, Jota said: “This hunger has been with me ever since I can remember. In my youth, growing up, I never played for the big teams.

“I had a few team-mates who went to Porto or Benfica. I had trials there but I never stayed. I was one of the better ones, but never the best.

“From the moment that I had that opportunity, I never dropped it again. I think when we are young we always believe. But I probably did not believe that I could reach Liverpool. I just took it day by day.”

He added: "The hard thing is not to reach the top of the mountain but to stay there. That phrase makes a lot of sense, certainly to me.

“It is the hardest bit because you always have people who want to reach there for the first time. You can never let them have more will than you.”

And his will was the strongest, just ask his team-mates.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Wolves friends Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Conor Coady are among many players to pay tribute.

"It doesn't make sense," Ronaldo writes. "Just now we were together in the national team, you had just got married.

"Rest in Peace, Diogo e André. We will miss you."

Via social media, Wolves added: "We are heartbroken.

"Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his team-mates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves.

"The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre.

"You will be truly missed, and always remembered."

Even those that knew him for a short period of time have nothing but fond memories.

Dave Edwards and Jota were only Wolves team-mates for one month in the summer of 2017 before Edwards left for Reading, but the Portuguese star left an impression.

"My deepest condolences go out to Diogo and Andre's family and friends at this tough time," Edwards said.

"I was only with Diogo for a short spell at Wolves, but what a wonderful human being he was, such an affable character.

"He was liked by everyone that crossed his path and that's why you see these wonderful tributes being paid to him.

"On the football field I thought he was a genius. Diogo Jota was the best out of the Portuguese cohort that came to the club under Nuno Espirito Santo.

"He was so efficient and effective, knew how to use his body, he was so tenacious, so hungry to score goals.

"He was a wonderful footballer, but most importantly, such a likeable human being. I saw him on numerous occasions and he would always stop and talk with a big Portuguese grin.

"I was delighted to see him go on the journey he has, fulfilling all that potential and winning the Premier League with Liverpool.

"He's left us with some incredible memories, none more so than that goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup. To this day I've not heard Molineux as loud as it was in that moment. I'm so happy it was Diogo that got that moment.

"It's hard to put into words what a tragic loss this is. All my thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children and close family and friends. Rest in peace Diogo and Andre."

Wolves have also posted their own beautiful tribute that includes heartfelt words from Matt Wild and Jeff Shi, while flowers are being laid at Molineux and Anfield by two sets of devastated fans.

Wild said: “On the field, he was so tenacious, so determined – he was an absolute warrior, and he gave us so many great memories. The moments that we had in Europe were all cherished and he was a big part of that.

“He was part of one of the most successful periods of our club’s history and he was so kind-hearted off the pitch as well.

“He left this club as a star, and he will always be a star in our eyes.”

Jota has lost his life but he will never be forgotten and his impact will always be remembered - that is true legacy.

Rest in peace Diogo and Andre.