Andrew Nestor opens up on standout first impression of new West Brom boss and talks style

Nestor, who joined Mason for his official media unveiling on Wednesday, revealed the way Mason sees the game is in tune with much of the American owners' time at the club so far, mostly featuring Carlos Corberan at the helm.

Nestor added there are 'tweaks and evolutions' both parties were aligned with to help push Albion on for the new Championship campaign.

Albion shifted gear drastically mid-season following Corberan's exit and ventured from the Spaniard's organisational, tactical and assured style to appoint Tony Mowbray with the idea of letting the side off the leash to play more attacking football and score more goals.

The idea failed and it is understood Mason is a return to a way of coaching and leading more similar to Corberan's - who is thriving in Spain with Valencia.

"There are quite a few things. One was an immediate alignment around vision for the squad and playing style," Nestor told the Express & Star of what stood out in initial talks with former Tottenham coach Mason.