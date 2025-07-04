AFC Telford United release new kits ahead of 2025-26 season

The Bucks will sport an all white strip at home, with all red for the away kit and mint green for the third option.

Jimmy Armson, Luke Rowe, Jamie Meadows and Matty Stenson featured in the shoot to launch the new strips.

AFC Telford United striker Matty Stenson posing in their new all white home strip.

Telford secured their return to the National League North under Kevin Wilkin, after beating Kettering Town 4-2 in the Southern League Premier play-off final.

This will be their first season back in the sixth-tier since suffering relegation in 2023.