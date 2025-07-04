AFC Telford United release new kits ahead of 2025-26 season
AFC Telford United have released each of their three new strips ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Bucks will sport an all white strip at home, with all red for the away kit and mint green for the third option.
Jimmy Armson, Luke Rowe, Jamie Meadows and Matty Stenson featured in the shoot to launch the new strips.
Telford secured their return to the National League North under Kevin Wilkin, after beating Kettering Town 4-2 in the Southern League Premier play-off final.
This will be their first season back in the sixth-tier since suffering relegation in 2023.