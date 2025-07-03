Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton admits move away from his usual recruitment plan

The 49-year-old was appointed as the head coach of Shrewsbury Town at the back end of last season, after former boss Gareth Ainsworth walked out on the Shropshire club to join their now League Two rivals Gillingham.

At first, he was made interim head coach, before signing a two-year deal at Croud Meadow before their penultimate game of last season against Crawley Town.

The former Lincoln, Portsmouth and Blackpool boss is known for his coaching ability and getting the best out of young players. He also has a reputation for playing free-flowing football.