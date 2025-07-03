Seven promising West Brom youngsters agree new deals as club swoop for new recruit

The trio have agreed existing terms at The Hawthorns after their first professional deals expired at the end of last season.

They are joined in penning fresh deals by Akeel Higgins and Alex Williams, who have agreed one-year terms with another 12-month option in the club's favour.

Layton Love has signed a six-month contract following serious injury.

Albion have added former Peterborough United attacker Torin Ntege to their academy ranks on a one-year deal plus 12-month option. The 19-year-old winger, who is of Ugandan heritage, spent time out on loan at St Ives Town from the Posh last term.

Powerful and athletic defender Parker, 20, who at 6ft 5ins can play centre-back or left-back, enjoyed an eye-catching debut campaign at the club and regularly trained with the first team towards the end of the season. He was named on the bench for the Championship fixture at Burnley.

Michael Parker and fellow academy defender Jamal Mohammed were on the senior bench against Burnley last term. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Scottish striker Sule, a former product of the Celtic academy, netted 12 goals in 25 games for Albion's under-21s last term. He made his senior debut at Fleetwood in the EFL Cup last August.

Scottish striker Eseosa Sule was regularly among the goals for the under-21s. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Eseosa Sule celebrating the first of his double. Pic: Gareth Evans Photography.

Powerful central midfielder Mandey, who is an Austria youth international, enjoyed an eye-catching spell on loan at Stourbridge last season. He scored five times and registered two assists for the Glassboys.

Performances in Albion's under-18s earned calls for the under-21s under head coach Richard Beale, who has since departed Albion.

Versatile attacker Higgins has been rewarded for a series of fine displays in the second half of the campaign. The 20-year-old, a hometown player who has been at Albion since the under-13s age group, kicked on last season having made his senior bow 18 months ago against Aldershot in the FA Cup under Carlos Corberan.

Wales youth international right-back Williams, 20, continues his long association with the Baggies, which started at 11, with another new deal.

Williams experienced a first regular taste of senior football last term on loan at Stratford Town and has since earned his place in the Wales under-21 reckoning.

Tipton-born striker Love, 21, has been with the Baggies since the age of eight and progressed to a senior debut against Aldershot in January 2024, when he also spent time at non-league Brackley Town.

But the rangy 6ft 6ins frontman endured horrible injury fortune last term as an ACL injury in his knee ruled him out for the entire campaign. Albion have handed the striker a six-month deal.

Earlier this week it was confirmed Reyes Cleary departed the club for a three-year deal at League One outfit Barnsley, where Albion pocketed a development fee.

The Baggies also confirmed a move for Harrogate Town talent Jack Bray, and the 18-year-old attacking midfielder will initially join up with the academy at under-21s level.