Prized assets: The West Brom stars who could attract interest amid Andrew Nestor 'player trading' comment

Last summer saw Albion need to balance the books and move players on, with the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Conor Townsend and Okay Yokuslu depart for fees.

In January, the Baggies accepted a late bid for Alex Palmer, while both windows have been under the backdrop of interest in Tom Fellows.

On Wednesday, sporting director Andrew Nestor revealed that currently there are no negotiations ongoing with clubs around Albion players - before going on to explain that if offers were received and they represented sound business decisions, then Albion would consider them.

There has already been reported interest in some Albion players - and heading further into the window there is expected to be more.

But who holds the most value, and who would gather the most interest?

Torbjorn Heggem

There has also been reported interest in Heggem earlier in the window, with reports suggesting scouts from Bologna watched the defender on international duty with Norway.

It is no surprise, given his debut season at the club and the awards he won at the end of the campaign.

There will no doubt be further interest in the defender between now and the deadline. The defender has two years left on his contract so he is of considerable value to Albion.

Tom Fellows

Every window there seems to be interest in Fellows and this year will be no different.

Since last summer's links to other clubs, where the club turned down a bid from Southampton, Fellows has topped the Championship assist charts and broken into the England under 21 squad.

He was in the squad for their Euro success - and is set to soon return to pre-season training.

Clubs will look at Fellows, but Albion, you would suspect, would be able to command a sizeable fee for one of their most prized assets, given he also has two years on his deal.

Josh Maja

Maja's season came in two stages, where he rose to the top of the goal scoring charts with a blistering run of form before picking up an injury at the turn of the year.

Had he not picked up that injury, he would have certainly reached the 20 goal mark.

In January, there was loose rumours linking him with a move. Given his goalscoring rate last season, and the fact he has a year left on his deal, interest will no doubt come in this window.

On Maja, if Albion were to listen to offers a fee would no doubt be less given his contract. If bids did come, it would be a question of whether Albion would sell and avoid losing the forward next summer on a free.

Daryl Dike

An interesting case for the injury ridden striker, who returned to the first team fold at the end of last season.

Dike's time at Albion has been riddled with injuries since his move to the club.

He too has a year on his deal - and a year to prove he is worthy of another contract. But there is a world where he potentially gets moved on this summer, if the right deal comes in.

Albion will not re-coup the £7m they paid for Dike - but if an offer did come in and they managed to get some of it back before he is out of contract, they may listen to an offer.

Isaac Price

He may have only been at the club a matter of months, but Price has already become a key player.

Beyond his club displays last season, his stock has continued to rise as he kept up his goalscoring form with Northern Ireland.

That will have put him on the radar of bigger clubs. It may be more of a surprise to see solid bids come in for Price, but if they did they would have to be substantial, given the fact he has multiple years left on his deal.