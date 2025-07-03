Out of contract West Brom man attracting attention from SPL giant after beginning PFA pre-season camp

The out of contract former Reading man departed Albion earlier this summer - after the club decided against offering him a new deal.

Swift, who arrived at the club with a big reputation hit spells of form but struggled for regular consistency throughout his time at The Hawthorns.

Already during the transfer window, Swift has been linked with interest abroad as well as from home town club Portsmouth.

That has now cooled, while earlier this week Stoke City and Derby County were reportedly holding talks about a potential deal.

And now another name has entered the frame in the form of SPL giants Rangers.

According to SportsBoom, the SPL side are keen to bolster their attacking department ahead of the new season and see the 30-year-old as a possible option.

It comes as the departed Albion man has begun training with the PFA - alongside another 39 out of contract players.

Every year, the PFA puts on a pre-season programme for players who are out of contract and in need of a new club.

They undertake a full pre-season and then play a handful of friendlies. This pre-season they will face the likes of Port Vale, Watford and Everton under 21s, before clashes against non-league sides.