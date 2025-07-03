Nathan Judah comment: Diogo Jota's time at Wolves wasn't just productive, it was transformative

Writing this piece, I'm still in complete shock, my fingers are trembling and the tragic news about Diogo Jota still doesn't feel real.

In what would be his final Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Diogo described himself as 'the luckiest man in the world' having married his childhood sweetheart and mother of his three children Rute Cardoso.

Less than 24-hours later, that dream has cruelly been turned into the worst possible nightmare - a tragedy that has shook the footballing world to its core.

I arrived at the Express & Star in January 2015 and have been fortunate enough to co-cover Wolves for the last decade.

I've been blessed to watch some incredible footballers at Molineux over the years: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha - Diogo Jota was the best of the lot.

Diogo Jota celebrates

This isn't a knee-jerk reaction to the devastating loss, I've gone on record many times on video and the Wolves podcast to express my admiration and love for this incredibly talented footballer.

Prime Diogo Jota was a sight to behold - the most versatile forward you will ever come across whether that be as a winger, second striker or centre-forward, he had it all.

Such an intelligent footballer, his movement, quick feet and equally as confident with his right or left had defenders quaking in their boots.

And he wasn't just a scorer, he pressed relentlessly and linked play beautifully.

Diogo Jota celebrates (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Diogo's time at Wolves wasn't just productive - it was transformative.

There are so many special memories - when you look back at the 'Nuno era' - there are names that are synonymous with Wolves' incredible success - Diogo Jota is at the very top of that list along with Ruben Neves.

His record speaks for itself, 44 goals, 19 assists and three hat-tricks in just 131 appearances across all competitions.

A Championship promotion, back-to-back seventh-places finishes in the Premier League, a Europa League quarter-final and some of the greatest Molineux moments that I have had the honour of witnessing first-hand as a journalist.

'Here comes Jota, trying to drive his way forwards, and he's bundled his way into the box, Diogooo Jotttaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!'

Every single fan that was at Molineux that famous evening in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United will remember that moment for the rest of their lives.

I've been covering Premier League football for over 25-years and I've never seen or heard a moment like it at a football ground.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (L) celebrates with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Diogo Jota

It was deafening and almost a confirmation that the football we were watching at that time wasn't just sensational, it was iconic.

I can remember being in the mixed zone after the game, Diogo was never one for many words and yet there was always a warmth, appreciation and respect from the player.

He was always polite, smiled and shook my hand during pre-season trips or whenever we met in the corridor a Compton Park for a pre-match press conference.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But that night after the famous win over United, he came up to me with a huge smile and gave be a massive hug.

I never did get that interview, and I didn't need it - the embrace said 1,000 words.

Life is not fair, it's so precious, never take it for granted.

Once a Wolf, always a Wolf!

Sleep well Diogo x