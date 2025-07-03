Mourners to gather for ex-Wolves forward Diogo Jota’s wake in Portugal

Mourners are set to gather to honour ex-Wolves footballer Diogo Jota at a wake in Portugal on Friday morning, a local parish priest has said.

The 28-year-old father of three, who had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days ago, died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva after a Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The pair were found dead following the crash on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Macedo, parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, saidin a translated message that a wake for the brothers will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am.

Tributes from the football world and beyond flooded in for the Portuguese forward.