Michael Appleton outlines Shrewsbury style of play plans

Appleton has bolstered his defence with the signings of Sam Stubbs and Tom Anderson from Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers respectively, while Will Boyle has arrived from Wrexham.

All three have promotions on their CV. Boyle lifted the League Two title with Cheltenham Town in 2021; Stubbs won automatic promotion at Exeter City in 2022 and Anderson finished last season as a League Two champion with Doncaster Rovers.

And Appleton is eager to imbue his side with an attractive, possession-based style of play, and feels his defence are technically adept to fulfil his vision.

Appleton highlights 'Doncaster' inspiration

Tom Anderson won the League Two title with Doncaster Rovers last season.

“The reality is Doncaster have been playing a brand of football for the last half a dozen years, maybe even before that," Appleton said.