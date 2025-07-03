'He will always be a star in our eyes' - Wolves bosses pay tribute to former player Diogo Jota

The Portuguese international and Liverpool attacker passed away alongside his brother Andre Silva after a car crash in Spain.

Jota, who spent three years at Wolves from 2017 to 2020, was a key part of the history-making team that got into the Europa League under Nuno Espirito Santo and thousands of tributes have been pouring in for the much-loved footballer.

In a tribute from Wolves, club bosses remembered the impact Jota had in the Black Country and reflected on his tragic passing.

Matt Wild, Wolves’ director of football operations and administration, who worked closely with Jota when he was at the club, said: “We are all completely shocked. It’s such devastating news, not only for the passing of Diogo, which is just tragic enough, but to lose his brother as well.

“Leaving behind his wife, his three young children and the loss of his brother, it’s so difficult to comprehend. It’s just so sudden, it’s such a shock, and I think it will take a lot of us some time to process and come to terms with it.

“The impact he had at Wolves was huge. He was only here for three years, but what an important three years. To be part of that Championship-winning squad that got us to the Premier League, then get us into Europe the following year, to being part of the European journey that we had.

“There are so many great times that all the people here – the fans, the players and the staff – that we’ve all experienced together and he was very much part of that. We’ll all be looking back on those memories today, the part he played in it and our time with him.

“Diogo embodied our values at the club. He was so humble, so kind, so professional, but yet determined and hungry. Everyone’s witnessed his progression throughout his career, from such a young age, to go to Liverpool at the age of 23 and go on to great success there, he’s won lots of trophies and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy."

Tributes outside Molineux

Wild added: “When I think about Diogo, the first thing I remember is the first day he signed and he was so excited to be part of the Fosun and Wolves project, which was in its infancy. He joined at the start of the 2017/18, season and he really was a revelation.

“On the field, he was so tenacious, so determined – he was an absolute warrior, and he gave us so many great memories. The moments that we had in Europe were all cherished and he was a big part of that.

“He was part of one of the most successful periods of our club’s history and he was so kind-hearted off the pitch as well. I remember when he left for Liverpool, he personally came round to every person and every department at Compton to thank them and say goodbye, he had pictures taken with everyone and that’s what he was like.

“He left this club as a star, and he will always be a star in our eyes.”

Flowers have been laid at Molineux and Anfield as Wolves and Liverpool fans mourn the loss of a clinical and loveable forward.

The club have encouraged fans to leave flowers outside the Billy Wright statue at Molineux in an effort to cherish the memories he created at the club.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “Diogo was a top player and, for me, one of the top three players in the whole 10 years that Fosun and I have been here.

“But he was also a nice boy who was very warm, very nice and always understanding, but he was also demanding. As a top player, you sometimes have to demand your team-mates to do well, and although he was never a player on the pitch to shout, you could always see what he wanted from you.

“He was a very positive and optimistic guy and he could even give the chairman confidence, but he was a guy with very clear ideas. He was smart, intelligent and also very decisive in his actions. I feel he had the potential to become a very good CEO or entrepreneur in the future because he was very clear with what he wanted to do.

“Diogo will be sorely missed by everyone here at Wolves and our thoughts go out to his family and friends."