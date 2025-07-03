Hat-tricks and derby day goals: Diogo Jota's most memorable moments in a Wolves shirt

The football world has been left in mourning on Thursday - after the death of the former Wolves man in a tragic car crash.

But Jota leaves behind a legacy at Molineux - and a string of memorable moments and superb strikes.

Here is a run down of some of his most memorable moments in a Wolves shirt.

Derby day strike v Wolves

As Wolves climbed up the Championship on their way to their title, Jota netted a memorable goal in a derby win over Aston Villa

Manchester United FA Cup magic

Back in 2019, with Wolves already 1-0 up in an FA Cup tie against United, Jota worked his magic as he jinxed through the United defence that left Luke Shaw on the floor before finishing.

It was a stunner, with Wolves going on to win the game 2-1.

A classic hat-trick

Jota wasn't a stranger to scoring trebles at Molineux - and a memorable one came in a 4-3 thriller against Leicester City in January 2019.

Stunning 11 minute hat-trick

Jota was key in Wolves' rise to Europe and their Europa League campaign. And he produced one of the most magical moments of the run - an 11 minute hat-trick in a thumping of Besiktas.

ANOTHER hat-trick!

He certainly did have some memorable trebles, with another coming in Europe against Espanyol.

Many more memorable strikes

Jota lit up Molineux on so many occasions - that there are different goals that are remembered by supporters.

Here is a mixture of the other goals scored by the forward.