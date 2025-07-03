'Doesn't make sense': Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Portugal team-mate and Wolves favourite Diogo Jota

The football world has been left in mourning after it was confirmed on Thursday morning that Jota and his brother Andre had died following car crash.

Figures from the football world along with former Wolves team mates have been paying tribute to Jota since the news was confirmed.

And his international captain and team mate Ronaldo has paid his respects following the devastating news.

Jota made his international bow in 2019 when he was still a Wolves player, going on to play 49 times for his country, scoring 14 goals.

With Portugal he also won two Nations League titles, with the majority of his caps coming alongside the former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

He took to social media to pay his tributes to the forward, writing: "It doesn't make sense.

"We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married.

"To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.

"I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you."

Scores of former Wolves players, including Raul Jimenez, Dave Edwards and ex-captain Ruben Neves have also paid tribute to Jota.