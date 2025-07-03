Diogo Jota's heartbreaking wedding pictures
Diogo Jota's final social media post before his tragic death showed he and his family beaming with miles as he was married to childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.
Published
The former Wolves striker, who died alongside brother Andre Silva in a car crash in the early hours of this morning, is a picture of happiness alongside his wife and three children.
The couple were married in Porto surrounded by close family and shared the pictures across social media with the caption: "Yes, forever."
Jota joined Wolves in 2017, his goals helping to lead them from the Championship into Europe, before leaving for Liverpool - where he recently won the Premier League title.