'Conversations': Dutch coach reveals West Brom summer talks and why Championship move was not for him

The former Spurs coach became Albion's top target after Tony Mowbray's departure and the club eventually got their man.

But during the period before Mason was appointed, Albion were linked with Dutch coach Paul Simonis before he left Go Ahead Eagles to take over at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

And it appears that Albion did hold talks with the Dutchman before making the decision to appoint Mason.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, the 40-year-old coach revealed that he held discussions with Albion over the vacant role.

It is not believed those talks ever advanced further, but he did shed some light on why he preferred to make the move to Germany rather than manage in the Championship.

He said: "There were some nice and educational conversations [with West Brom],” says Simonis.

“I thought about what the league means. There are 19 midweek games! So, that means you’re mainly travelling. Hotel in, hotel out. I have a two-year-old daughter and my girlfriend is from the other side of the world.

“I want to give them the love and attention they deserve, so I thought carefully about the English clubs.”

Simonis, who has coached at youth level before being handed the Go Ahead Eagles job in 2024, has seen his stock rise after leading his side to Dutch Cup glory last seasin.

It was their first major honour in nearly a century - and has led to him taking over at Wolfsburg, succeeding former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.